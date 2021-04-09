Dundee to London flights to resume as Covid-19 restrictions are eased

Flights between Dundee and London City Airport are to return on April 16.

Loganair has announced that it will resume operating the only direct flight between the two cities as travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic begin to ease.

It will operate two rotations per week initially, enabling Dundonians to travel from the Tay to the Thames in less than two hours.

‘We are delighted to restore routes’

Anne Doyere, head of aviation at London City Airport, said she was delighted to be reopening the key Scottish connections.

She said: “Regional air connectivity is vital for the recovery of aviation, tourism and the UK economy, which is why we are delighted that our airlines have restored key domestic regional routes with flights resuming to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.”

“With travel restrictions to ease further in the coming weeks, many people will be eager to embark on a well-earned holiday or staycation within the UK.

“The speed, safety and convenience of London City Airport means we are well placed to welcome back our passengers when they are ready to fly again.”