Dundee to London City flights set to begin in early July, Loganair announces

Loganair will commence its Dundee to London City route from early next month.

The route, which replaces the previous service to Stansted, will start operating on July 6. The Scottish carrier will also begin a new Dundee-Belfast City route in September.

The London City service will fly six times a week, stepping up to a double daily in August, with Belfast City having a planned two flights per week. Seats are now on sale for both routes.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all flights will be operated under the ‘Safe Steps to Healthy Flying’ protocols which Loganair recently announced.

Kay Ryan, Loganair chief commercial officer speaking about the London City route, said: “There are real benefits for our customers in this move to fly directly into the UK’s capital, not least being the reduced travel time to the heart of the city, and we will be delighted to get this route up and running.

“London City Airport is only 10 minutes from Canary Wharf and 30 minutes from Central London, making it ideal for both business and leisure travellers. It’s a substantial time saving on the Stansted Express journey.”

Discussing the Belfast route, she added: “We are pleased to bring back a Dundee to Belfast service, for which we’re sure there will be strong demand as lockdown eases.

“Many hundreds of Northern Ireland students traditionally attend Dundee University and there are strong golf ties with famous Open Championship courses at each end of the route at St Andrews and Royal Portrush.

“Today’s announcement of an enhanced London service and a new Belfast link will provide a very significant boost for Dundee Airport, and we’re delighted to be building on Loganair’s long-standing presence at the airport with these exciting developments.”

Councillor Alan Ross, who acts as Dundee City Council’s city development committee convener, said: “This move signals not only confidence in the resumption of aviation services in the country as a whole, but specifically an endorsement of Dundee as a key part of the company’s plans coming out of lockdown.”