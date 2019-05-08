Dundee to have Scotland’s first programme to reduce number of kids taken into care

A programme which helps vulnerable women who are at risk of having their children taken into care is to begin in Dundee next month.

Pause, which is an English charity that works with women who are at risk of repeated pregnancies that result in their children being removed from their care, is to open its first service in Scotland.

Currently the charity works in local authority areas in England and Northern Ireland.

Jane Martin, chief social worker at Dundee City Council, said the programme will work with at-risk women in a bespoke way tailored to each of the vulnerable person’s needs.

She said: “We undertook a fairly significant scoping exercise around women and what the scoping exercise told us was over a five-year period we had a total of 113 women in Dundee who had more than 340 children removed.

“So an average of three children removed per woman.

“Obviously these were women with many complex and interlinking needs around mental health, domestic abuse, drug misuse.

“So we had a very vulnerable group of women who were often quite hard to reach, and within social work inevitably our focus is on working with the children and ensuring safety and wellbeing.

“We recognise that we weren’t really meeting the needs of this group of women, so we are very pleased to be working with Pause who will work very intensively with a small number of women and the service will be starting early June.”

She added: “Our first goal is to try and engage with these women as they are really quite hard to reach – so it’s about getting them involved in services and helping them identify what changes they need to make in their lives.

“We are hoping to see people reporting improvements in their lifestyle and allied to that we do envisage there will be a reduction in pregnancies that result in children coming into care.

“It’s going to be a very different approach of working with women and it will be very much what we would call assertive outreach.

“They will be working out in the communities with the women, going to the places where the women go, where the women feel comfortable, it’s not going to be a traditional office-based approach and it is very much going to be around the individual needs of each women and that will vary depending on the women.”

The Pause programme will be working with established services in Dundee and the main deliverer of Pause will be Tayside Council on Alcohol.