Dundee to face Nottingham Forest and Scunthorpe in Spain – and the Tele will be there

Dundee will face two-time European Cup winners Nottingham Forest during their pre-season trip to Spain, which begins tomorrow evening.

James McPake’s squad are already preparing for the tie in Spain, and Tele sports reporter George Cran will also be there to give you full coverage of the pre-season campaign from the Continent.

The English Championship side will take on Dundee at the Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, on Tuesday, July 2, kicking off at 6.30pm.

The Dark Blues will also face Scunthorpe in a closed-door fixture at a training ground.

The Dens Park team will finish their summer schedule with a match at home against Blackpool on Tuesday July 9.

