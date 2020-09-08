Dundee TikTok star looking to raise hundreds and break world record with hashtag tattoos

An internet star is looking to break a world record and raise hundreds of pounds for charity by getting people’s hashtags tattooed onto his legs.

Stephen Reilly, 35, from Menzieshill has set his 4,000 TikTok followers the challenge of suggesting hashtags to him, and then if his video on the hashtag reaches 100 likes or the person donates £1 to Cancer Research, he will get it permanently inked onto his legs.

So far he has amassed more than 150 different tattoos, including #crazyaussie19 and #robthezombie from Australia, #loveyoumoreteam from Ireland and two from Canada.

Stephen, who goes by the TikTok name that_guy_called_steve, said: “I’ve raised £535 so far because some people have been donating quite large amounts.

“Most people suggest their own TikTok name or their favourite hashtag but there have been a couple I’m quite thankful haven’t done so well.”

Steve said the challenge started off as a joke between him and his friends, but after one of his followers said he would donate £50 to the charity if he got #cancersucks tattooed Stephen decided to go big.

He continued: “It means something to me too because I lost my mum to cancer.

“One of my legs has 40 and the other has 115 tattoos.

“Some people say I am crazy and it is a stupid thing to do, but it is creating good memories and raising money for charity.

“This could go on for months because I still have plenty of space left on my legs for more tattoos.”

He added he is hoping the charity challenge might also break a world record, with some of his followers tagging Guinness World Records on Stephen’s TikTok videos.

Stephen said: “Some people tagged Guinness World Records on my posts so I applied to them on Monday last week because I think this challenge might be a world record.

“It is definitely something a bit different and unique.

“There is no record for something like this.”

Donations for Cancer Research are being collected online via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cancersuckstattoo