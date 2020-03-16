Dundee Tigers ice hockey game cancelled over coronavirus fears

A Dundee Tigers ice hockey match became the latest sporting fixture to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak after one of their players fell ill.

The Dundee team, who currently play in the Scottish National League, were scheduled to take on the Murrayfield Racers in Edinburgh yesterday but the game was called off.

Grant Reekie, who acts as the player/coach of the Tigers, said the decision was taken by the Murrayfield Racers after they were informed the Dundee player had taken ill.

He said: “We got a text from a player at 1.30pm in afternoon before going on the bus to say he was not going to make it as he had flu or chest infection-like symptoms.

“While we were on the road, we phoned the Murrayfield Racers and they decided to call it off.

“They get quite a good crowd and sometimes more than 400 so felt we had to follow official advice.

“The player hasn’t been tested or anything but we are taking precautions.”

A host of other sports have been cancelled over the past few days, with the entire football fixture list postponed in Scotland until further notice.

It remains unclear when it will be safe to resume the season, with both Dundee and Dundee United currently in limbo over the future of their season.

Uefa is to hold a video conference call on Tuesday to its 55 member nations, with all games already under their jurisdiction that were due to go ahead this week postponed.

Ice Hockey’s Scottish National League season is scheduled to run until April 5 but Grant admits there is a chance this will have to change as the team take the necessary steps to safeguard the health of the players and fans.

“Going forward, we will have to hear from the league and future games will be down to them,” he explained.

“We might have to cancel training as well.”

Even though the season could be curtailed as the government’s measures come into effect, the Dundee Tigers are remaining calm over the future.

Grant said: “Sport is great but the health come first.

“The player is taking precaution and is going by the government advice until he feels better.”