Dundee thug who threatened to kill schoolgirl’s unborn baby spared jail

A violent Dundee man who threatened to kill a schoolgirl’s unborn baby if she didn’t abort it has been spared a prison sentence.

Shaun Wilson choked and verbally abused three females between May 2013 and July 2020 in a campaign of abuse.

His reign of terror began when he was a 14-year-old schoolboy.

Wilson, now 22, previously pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to attacking women at multiple addresses in Dundee and Arbroath.