A man who spat on a fellow pub-goer after an argument over football has been placed on a restriction of liberty order.

Cal Breen, of Dundonald Street, previously admitted spitting on Gillian Malcolm while they were having a cigarette outside the Balcony Bar, Ward Road, on February 10.

The 27-year-old was placed on a tagging order keeping him indoors between 7pm-7am for six months.