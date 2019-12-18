Dundee thug who robbed OAP with Alzheimer’s Disease locked up

A brute who knocked an 82-year-old man to the ground before robbing him of £90 has been jailed for 14 months.

David Cahill, 40, admitted robbing the pensioner, who is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease, after pushing him from behind on Arklay Street on September 1.

Cahill’s victim was returning from a nearby chip shop when he was ambushed by the heartless thug.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed told Dundee Sheriff Court previously: “The complainer walked south towards Strathmore Street.

“He was then pushed from behind and fell. He felt someone put their hands in his pockets and made off.

“He suffered a sore left knee, a sore elbow and a sore hand.”

The victim disclosed the incident to his social care response officer.

Police attended and carried out a review of CCTV which captured the incident in its entirety. Cahill was seen to run behind the pensioner before pushing him to the floor.

Cahill pleaded guilty to assaulting the man on September 1 on Arklay Street by pushing him from behind, knocking him to the ground to his injury and robbing him of a wallet and £90 in cash.

He returned to court today following the preparation of a social work report, described as being “not in favourable terms” by defence solicitor Jim Laverty.

Mr Laverty refuted the author of the report’s suggestion that Cahill had planned the attack and had shown little remorse.

“He has acknowledged that his actions could have had calamitous consequences,” Mr Laverty said.

“He acknowledges that no matter what his problems are, this offence is quite frankly appalling, mean-spirited and if he could turn the clock back then he would certainly do that.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown jailed Cahill for 14 months and imposed a six-month supervised release order following his release from custody.