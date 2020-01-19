Dundee thug who left clubber permanently disfigured dodges jail sentence

A thug who left a fellow clubber permanently disfigured after an unprovoked dance floor attack has dodged a jail term.

Fraser Gracie required several stitches and suffered chipped teeth after being targeted by Szymon Gunia, 29, at Afrobeats nightclub on Session Street.

A court heard the pair were unknown to each other and had not been in close proximity to each other.

But a drunken Gunia, a man with no previous convictions, suddenly turned violent and punched Mr Gracie, knocking him to the ground.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At 1.04am, the complainer was approached by the accused who, in an unprovoked attack, punched him once to the face which caused him to fall to the ground.

“The accused walked away and an employee saw the complainer bleeding heavily from his face.”

Mr Gracie was taken to Ninewells Hospital and received four stitches as well a suffering a laceration on his jaw and three paper stitches to his nose.

Three of his teeth were also chipped which required dental work.

CCTV footage from the club confirmed that Gunia’s attack was unprovoked as Mr Gracie was not facing Gunia prior to being punched.

Gunia, of Lyon Street, previously pleaded guilty to a single charge on summary complaint of causing Mr Gracie severe injury and permanent disfigurement by punching him on the head and causing him to fall to the ground on October 27.

George Donnelly, defending, said Gunia had no recollection of the incident and could not offer any explanation as to what prompted his attack.

He told Sheriff John Rafferty that Gunia had been drinking heavily around the time of the offence after separating from his wife and children.

Mr Donnelly said: “There has been no further offending. He remains wholly abstinent from alcohol following this incident.”

Sheriff Rafferty said: “You assaulted someone who did not provoke you. He was having a night out.”

The sheriff imposed an alternative sentence to custody due to Gunia’s immediate guilty plea, his previous good character, his expression of remorse and the fact he provides financially for his children.

Gunia was placed on a restriction of liberty order keeping him indoors between 7.30pm and 5am for five months as well as being ordered to pay Mr Gracie £600 in compensation.