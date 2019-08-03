Dundee thug who held scissors to friend’s throat and punched him avoids jail

A serial offender who held a pair of scissors to his pal’s neck while he punched him has avoided a stint in prison.

Ian Hamilton, of Ballantrae Road, previously admitted assaulting Paul Stanton by seizing him by the clothing, holding a pair of scissors to his neck and punching him on Lothian Crescent on October 10 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 47-year-old attacked Mr Stanton after a row over drugs and money.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Hamilton had met up with Mr Stanton but fell out with him after being refused access to his flat to obtain money he had left behind.

Sheriff Alastair Brown placed Hamilton on a restriction of liberty order between 7pm-7am for four months.