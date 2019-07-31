Dundee thug who beat up mum’s disabled boyfriend has sentence deferred

Sentence has been further deferred on a man who beat up his mum’s disabled boyfriend and spat at police.

Callum Butler, 23, left James McKinsley – who has a glass eye and suffers from emphysema – bruised and swollen after repeatedly punching and choking him during his attack.

The incident started after Butler’s now-deceased mother took exception to him bringing a group of people to her home.

Butler, of Eden Street, previously pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr McKinsley at an address on Bonnygate, Cupar, on May 19 last year by repeatedly punching him on the head and body, seizing him by the throat and restricting his breathing, knocking him to the ground and kicking him on the body. He also admitted assaulting PC Graeme Elrick by spitting on his arm.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond further deferred sentence on Butler for a psychological report to be prepared.