Dundee thug threatened to kill stranger and cut off his fingers with axe

A thug threatened to kill another man and cut off his fingers with an axe.

Luke Kilbourne, also known as James Lawson, of Castle Street, was unknown to the man prior to the threats, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Kilbourne, 33, admitted between January 10 and 15 at Bell Street in St Andrews and at St Paul’s Cathedral on High Street, Dundee, he threatened to kill Ross Connor and to sever his fingers with an axe.

He also admitted that between September 6 2017 and June 5 last year, at Castle Street, he repeatedly attended at the front door of Samantha Grant, struck the door and demanded that she open it.

The court heard Mr Connor did not know Kilbourne although he was a friend of his neighbour Ms Grant.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly said officers took Kilbourne to Carseview for assessment and he was admitted as an emergency.

He said his treatment was ongoing and he was engaging with the service voluntarily.

Mr Donnelly said his client had not taken drugs since his assessment.

He added that these were Kilbourne’s first offences since 2010.

Kilbourne also admitted that, between January 9 and 27 this year, he attended at various Co-operative Stores in Monifieth, Broughty Ferry and Tayport and told staff he was going to kill Mr Connor, repeatedly telephoned Mr Connor and made threats of violence and spray-painted a window. Furthermore, on January 27 this year at Mains Loan, he admitted possessing a knuckleduster, a hatchet and a Stanley knife.

Kilbourne also admitted various road traffic offences on the same date in Mains Loan, including driving without insurance or an MOT certificate, while on bail; and driving without a licence or insurance on January 12 this year, in Castle Street.

He further admitted being in possession of cannabis resin and the class A drug methylamphetamine at Mains Loan on January 27 this year, while on bail. Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until June 20.