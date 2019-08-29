Dundee thug threatened to kill neighbour and smashed a window in his flat with a stone

A thug who threatened to kill his neighbour, damaged their property and terrified their gran has been told to stay away from the man while awaiting sentencing.

Daniel Allen, 26, of McGill Street, damaged a car belonging to neighbour Darren McMenemy before later smashing a window in the man’s flat with a stone.

After appearing to make amends with McMenemy, Allen followed him, his father and his 78-year-old grandmother and uttered threats.

He reportedly told the group: “Who the f*** are you? Your time will come, Darren. He’s dead. I know a lot of people. I’ll be f****** killing you. I’ve got contacts.”

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Allen was seen hitting McMenemy’s car with a baseball bat at 3am on March 5, causing £200 of damage to the vehicle’s windscreen.

When arrested by police, he reportedly told officers: “I didn’t f****** do that. Me and my dad witnessed that and I tried to stop it.”

Two months later, on May 11, Allen banged on McMenemy’s door at 4.15am. Shortly after, a witness saw the 26-year-old throw a stone through his window.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told the court matters came to a head on May 13 when Allen approached McMenemy on Albert Street.

Mr Burton said: “Mr McMenemy said he didn’t want any future trouble and they shook hands.

“Mr McMenemy met up with his father and grandmother, and pointed out the accused whereupon they told Allen to leave him alone, which the accused did object to.

“Mr McMenemy then returned to the tenement and the accused shouted back at them.”

Solicitor John Boyle, in mitigation, said Allen had no previous convictions.

Allen admitted wilfully or recklessly damaging the car with a baseball bat without reasonable excuse on May 5, and damaging McMenemy’s window on May 11.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on May 13 in that he shouted, swore and uttered threats of violence, placing Mr McMenemy and two others in a state of fear or alarm.

A not guilty plea to a separate charge of threatening or abusive behaviour was accepted.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence until September 27 for reports and bailed Allen – who appeared from custody – on the condition that he does not approach or contact Mr McMenemy.