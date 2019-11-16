Dundee thug threatened to hit man with bottle and steal his phone after row over lighter

A thug armed himself with a glass bottle and threatened to take a man’s phone because he wouldn’t let him use his lighter.

Charlie Hill saw red after a squabble with a punter outside the Balgay Hill Bar on Rosefield Street in June.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the man was “cheeky” to Hill when he refused to allow him to use his lighter for his cigarette.

The next day, Hill again saw the man outside the pub and said: “There’s the man with the gold-plated lighter.”

A row ensued and Hill began threatening the man on Blackness Road.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan said: “The accused said ‘I’ll take your ******* phone off you ya dafty.’

“The accused walked off towards Rosefield Street. A member of the public working nearby saw the accused carrying a large glass bottle and shouted to the complainer to make him aware.

“People from the bar exited the pub and the complainer said to the accused ‘what are you going to do with that then?’”

Hill began challenging the man to a fight but was pulled away by a female associate. Police arrested Hill after he was seen nearby when the man was providing his statement. The 36-year-old made an attempt to avoid detection, giving a false name to officers.

However, police quickly realised a warrant was out for Hill’s arrest and he was the suspect in several outstanding cases.

Hill, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner by demanding the man give over his phone, shouting, swearing and making violent threats while in possession of a glass bottle.

Defence solicitor Anne Duffy said Hill took umbrage to the response when he asked to use a lighter.

She said: “He states when the complainer went into the bar he could see he had a bottle. He was concerned he was going to be assaulted. He armed himself with a bottle in case he was.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence until next month for reports.