Dundee thug pushed over married couple in unprovoked post-pub attack

A lout has dodged jail after pushing over a couple walking home from the pub, including a severely ill man, in an unprovoked attack.

Jemma Keenan, 38, shoved William and Diane Harkins over after following them home, before kicking Mr Harkins, who has the breathing condition COPD, on the body as he lay on the ground.

Keenan had sworn at the couple as they walked home before following them to Sandeman Street, where she carried out the assault.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the couple had been walking home from a pub together when they were challenged by Keenan, of Dunholm Road, on April 25 last year.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond was told that Mr Harkins walked slowly and with a stick because of his condition, and his wife had been walking a few paces ahead when she turned around to check on her husband.

Prosecutors told the court: “At around 5.30pm the Harkins had been drinking and were going to return home.

“Mrs Harkins was walking a few paces ahead of her husband because of his poor health and at one point she stopped and looked over her shoulder to make sure he was okay.

“She became aware of a female standing a few metres behind her husband, who shouted at her: ‘What the **** are you looking at?

“They didn’t know the female and continued to their home address.”

However, the situation escalated as the couple realised Keenan had followed them to their block of flats.

The fiscal depute continued: “The accused became verbally abusive and there was a tussle with Mrs Harkins and she was pushed to the ground by the accused.

“Mr Harkins by this time was in the close and the accused then turned her attention to him.

“She pushed him on the body whereby he fell to the ground. This caused a small cut to the right side of his forehead and she kicked him on the body.”

The court was told that Keenan showed some remorse for the assaults, but the Harkins told her to leave them alone while police were called.

Solicitor Jane Caird, in mitigation, said the thug had imbibed two pints of lager earlier that day and was on anxiety medication she was having “difficulties” with.

She added: “She cannot remember acting in the way which was libelled but fully accepts her behaviour and that it was unacceptable.

“She is very remorseful for her actions and as stated in the report she would like to apologise to the victims. She is much more stable on a new prescription.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond told Keenan she should write a letter of apology to the Harkins for her conduct.

“The second offence in particular is quite concerning given Mr Harkins is someone who is quite ill,” she told the 38-year-old.

“I know you have no recollection of this but it’s quite a serious matter to behave like this towards complete strangers unprovoked.”

Keenan was ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 180 for her early plea, within nine months as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.