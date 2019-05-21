Dundee thug held scissors to friend’s neck outside Boots while punching him

A man who “lives” in prison held a pair of scissors to his pal’s neck while punching him in a row over drugs.

Serial offender Ian Hamilton, of Murrayfield Terrace, thumped Paul Stanton outside Boots on Lothian Crescent, Whitfield after leaving drugs and money in his house.

A sheriff has warned the 47-year-old that if he doesn’t clean up his act, he could face another stint behind bars.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Mr Stanton was leaning down tying his dog to a post outside Boots on October 10 last year before seeing a figure approaching him.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “The complainer felt something metal against his neck. The person then grabbed him by the front of his clothing. He said ‘you’ve got my ******* money. I lost drugs in your house’.

“He recognised the voice as the accused who then proceeded to punch him twice on the face.”

A pair of scissors dropped on to the ground which Hamilton had used to press against his neck. Hamilton walked off but the alarm was raised by social workers who had witnessed the incident.

Hamilton pleaded guilty on the morning of his trial to assaulting Mr Stanton by seizing him by the clothing, holding a pair of scissors to his neck and punching him.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Hamilton had met up with Mr Stanton, an associate for many years, but after being told to leave his flat where he had been staying, Hamilton realised he had left his liberation grant. Ms Jethwa said Mr Stanton had been evasive in allowing him back to receive the money.

Sheriff Alastair Brown said: “Prison is the obvious disposal but is it the best one? He lives there.

“Prison is not working, except that it gives the public a rest from your behaviour. We’ll try something else.”

Sentence was deferred for reports until next month and Hamilton was bailed.