Dundee thug forced knife through letterbox before threatening to slash woman’s throat

A lout repeatedly shoved a knife through his ex-partner’s letterbox before threatening to slash her throat.

Serial offender Christopher Wilkie also reached through the letterbox and ripped part of her dressing gown on April 27 on Forth Crescent.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Wilkie and the woman had been in a short relationship which had ended at the time of the incident.

The 30-year-old has been warned he is likely to face a stint in prison for the offence.

On the night in question, the woman was at home with another man and her child who was sleeping. When walking towards the bathroom, she was stunned to find Wilkie grab her dressing gown through the letterbox.

The woman managed to free herself before trying to barricade the door with a small unit.

Depute fiscal Kirsten Letford said: “She then saw a knife poke through the letterbox going in and out repeatedly.

“She heard the accused shout either ‘I’m going to slash **** out of you’ or ‘I’m going to slash your throat’.

“He made off and the male witness described the blade as being seven inches but could not see the handle.Through the spyhole he saw the accused on the landing with a knife.”

Police later caught up with Wilkie at the Wellgate Centre where he was arrested.

Wilkie, of Balmore Street, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife and reaching through the letterbox of the woman’s front door and seizing her dressing gown.

Sheriff Alastair Brown heard that Wilkie has multiple previous convictions for assault as well as offences involving knives.

Defence solicitor Anne Duffy said that Wilkie had a limited recollection of the offences due to being under the influence of drugs.

She said: “He has an unenviable record and he is no stranger to custody. He knows he is looking at a custodial sentence.

“At the back of every offence there is a drug addiction difficulty.”

She added that Wilkie had asked to be considered for a community-based disposal as well as consideration for the fact that his father is terminally ill.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence until August 27 for the preparation of social work reports.

Wilkie was released on bail with conditions not to approach the woman as well as being placed on a curfew between 5pm and 9am.