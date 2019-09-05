Dundee thug battered, robbed and said he would kill victim he befriended on night out

A thug who battered and robbed a man he befriended on a night out has been locked up.

Christopher Tennant, 39, flew into a rage after being denied money by Kevin Christie.

Tennant had met Mr Christie outside Tesco on Nethergate in June and made a tour of several city pubs on the night in question.

But their night on the town ended in bloodshed when Tennant threatened to kill Mr Christie before repeatedly punching him to the face.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Mr Christie was visiting Dundee from East Sussex to visit his terminally ill mother.

Fiscal depute Saima Rashid said: “At around 6pm, the complainer walked to Tesco and began speaking to a group of homeless people.

“The complainer befriended the accused and walked to his room at Transform, Soapwork Lane before visiting various pubs.

“Whilst in the Balcony Bar, the accused repeatedly asked the complainer for money but Mr Christie refused saying he would buy drinks instead.

“At about 12.30am on June 4, the complainer left the Balcony Bar to have a cigarette. When on Nicoll Street, the accused shouted ‘I’m going to kill you’ and grabbed the complainer by the body causing his head to strike a wall.”

Tennant then grabbed Mr Christie by the neck and punched him twice to the face, causing him to fall.

Mr Christie stood up and was punched again by Tennant who later fled with the victim’s wallet, £80 in cash, a rucksack and train tickets.

Police later caught up with Tennant who, when after being arrested, told police: “It wisnae me.”

Tennant, a prisoner of Perth, pleaded guilty to assaulting and robbing Mr Christie on June 4 on Nicoll Street.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC jailed Tennant for 337 days, reduced from 12 months.