Dundee thug abducted ex and headbutted mum in drug-fuelled rampage

A thug abducted his ex-partner and headbutted his mother during a drug-fuelled rampage.

Michael Purvey was jailed after he admitted attacking the women at two separate addresses in the city.

Purvey, who was openly taking drugs, flew into a rage after being asked why he wanted to be driven to the Hilltown area.

He then approached his mother and pushed his head into hers, before shouting “get her to **** ” towards his former partner.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused took his mother by her arm to take her out of the property.

“The accused got in between both and held his ex-partner back, preventing her from leaving. She went to the living room and repeatedly asked the accused to leave.

“He refused and pinned her down forcefully.”

The following day, Purvey’s ex-partner and his mother were at a property on Wentworth Drive when Purvey ran into the house and pushed his former partner into the garden, said Ms Irvine. “He said, ‘You know you love us’.”

Purvey grabbed her throat and threw her on to the ground.

Purvey, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to repeatedly pushing his mother before headbutting her, causing her to hit her head against a windowsill, on February 13 last year.

Purvey admitted that he then locked his ex-partner inside the property before he pinned her to a sofa and detained her against her will.

The following day at Wentworth Drive, Purvey pushed the woman on the body, grabbed her throat and threw her on to the ground. Purvey also admitted that he struggled violently with police and that he was found in possession of pepper spray.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said no similar incidents had ever occurred between Purvey and his ex-partner.

Purvey was jailed for 24 months by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.