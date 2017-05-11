A man was left with wounds across his body after he was chased down and stabbed on a Dundee street in broad daylight.

Kevin McHugh, 28, left Scott McMillan permanently disfigured following the attack in Menzieshill.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the pair had had an ongoing dispute, which came to a head on May 23 last year in McHugh’s home street of Yarrow Terrace.

Fiscal depute Isma Mukhtar said Mr McMillan and his girlfriend walked past McHugh’s house after leaving a pub.

McHugh turned up and an “altercation” took place, during which Mr McMillan’s girlfriend ran off.

The fiscal said: “A witness saw the accused running in the street with a knife while both men shouted at each other and then engaged in a physical altercation.

Another witness saw the accused holding a knife and a further witness saw the accused over the complainer holding up his hand as if he was punching the complainer.

“The complainer then ran off into a nearby block of flats and the accused followed.”

Mr McMillan met his girlfriend, who saw he had a chest wound and was bleeding.

She urged him to go to hospital but he refused. The pair turned a corner and saw police, who also noticed Mr McMillan was bleeding, but he ran off without speaking to them.

He was later traced and taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Mr McMillan suffered external wounds to his chest and back, each around 1cm long — and which have left scarring — and internal wounds to his stomach, chest and back.

Solicitor John Boyle, defending, said: “The local bar referred to is Mr McHugh’s local bar — the complainer went there looking for him and had been asking around for him.

“Calls were made to Mr McHugh to make him aware of this, then the complainer turned up on the street and was shouting for him to come out.

“Mr McHugh had been making his tea and he took a knife and went down and unfortunately, in the later stages, the knife was used.”

McHugh pleaded guilty to the assault.

Sentence was deferred until June 5 for reports.