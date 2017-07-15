Jack Powrie, 22, of Baxter Park Terrace, was placed under supervision for six months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was also ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work after admitting aggressive behaviour at Lorimer Street on May 10 last year.

He committed the offence by shouting and swearing at his partner, Nicola Macphee, calling her derogatory names, kicking a shoe, kicking a coffee table and throwing two mobile phones on to a bed.

And he admitted assaulting Ms Macphee by tipping her out of a bed, causing her to fall to the floor, seizing her by the body and pushing her against a wall, to her injury.

He further admitted sending messages to her in which he made threats and sent a video of himself kicking the front door of a property in Lorimer Street, on the same date.