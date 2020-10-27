Dundee thrill-seeking pensioner marks special birthday with bungee trampoline session at Scotland’s Theme Park

A pensioner from Dundee has braved new heights by going bungee trampolining to celebrate her 70th birthday and tick one item off her bucket list at the same time.

Thrill-seeker Jan Smith from the Tayside city wanted to mark her big birthday by doing something special, so her daughter contacted M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park to organise a visit.

The visit, so Jan could go on the park’s Bungee Trampoline, was a surprise after a challenging year brought on by lockdown restrictions.

The park opened up especially early to accommodate Jan’s trip with her family, to ensure she had enough time to enjoy the experience as well as making sure the visit was safe and in line with social distancing.

Jan’s daughter, Victoria said: “My mum has always been a thrill seeker and over the past few years has been ticking off a number of things that she’s always wanted to do such as trips across the world to Cuba and Disneyland, belly dancing in Turkey and even getting a tattoo. She’s also very keen to ride in a helicopter and visit China in the future!

“So, with her turning 70 this month, we wanted to help her tick yet another thing of her list and we’re hugely grateful that the team at M&D’s for helping us to deliver an unforgettable day for us all.

“My mum was obviously a little nervous at first but the second she started jumping on the trampoline, she was having the best time and I’m so proud of her for being as brave and fun-loving as she is.”

Jensen Taylor Connelly, of M&D’s Theme Park, said: “As soon as we heard Jan’s request, we were more than happy to help accommodate. We are dedicated to being a place for fun-loving people of all ages so we’re pleased to see that people in their 70s are keen to enjoy some of the attractions we have on offer.

“We wish Jan the best of luck continuing to tick off her bucket list and welcome anyone else who is daring enough to step into her shoes and take the leap on our thrilling bungee trampoline.”