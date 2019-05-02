Dundee thief who stole two fireplaces left footprints and loitered nearby

A thief who broke into a house was caught after he left footprints, hid stolen goods close to the scene of the crime and loitered nearby.

Michael Etchels stole two fireplaces and a computer tower from a house under renovation, located on Claverhouse Old Road.

The 27-year-old then hid the stolen goods among bushes and tall grass near the property and was traced by police, who found him “lingering” nearby.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard unemployed Etchels, of Moncur Crescent, Dundee, has 32 previous convictions and has spent time in prison.

Depute fiscal Nicola Gillespie said: “The locus is a detached property undergoing renovation. The owner resides elsewhere.”

Forensics teams then established that his soles matched the footprints left.

Etchells, who appeared from custody, where he had been remanded on another matter, had his case continued until today.