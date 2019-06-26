Dundee thief stole washing machine tokens from block of flats

A thief was caught on camera stealing washing machine tokens in the block where he lives.

Aleksandrs Leonous admitted forcing open the machine at Adamson Court and stealing a quantity of tokens on September 12 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 35-year-old became “frustrated” after paying £1.10 for the token but the machine was faulty.

The token box was forced open and five tokens were stolen.

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said the machine suffered around £300 worth of damage.

Solicitor John Boyle said: “Mr Leonous continues to reside in the block with no issues.

“He had put these tokens into the machine and it had not worked. In frustration he forced it open and accepts he should not have done that.”

Sheriff James MacDonald fined him £200 and ordered him to pay £300 compensation.