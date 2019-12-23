Dundee thief jailed after major raid on Fife antique store

A sheriff has jailed a man who stole jewellery valued at around £230,000 from a Fife antiques shop.

Thomas Reid made off with a haul of “unique and handmade” jewellery from Malcolm Antiques in Guardbridge in July.

The 48-year-old was nabbed after police uncovered a haul of jewellery at a storage unit in Dundee’s Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the total retail value of the goods was around £230,000 but the total purchase price was between £65-70,000

Reid, described as a self-employed antique dealer, carried out the raid because his business was struggling.

He was caught after CCTV footage traced his car to a petrol station in Dundee.

It was revealed that staff starting work at the antiqued shop noticed that the metal gate had been forced open and jewellery was missing from glass cases.

Prosecutor Carol Doherty said previously: “The glass display cabinets had been forced open. The items stolen were predominantly rings, watches and earrings.

“CCTV was reviewed and showed the accused opening the outside metal gate, forcing entry through the door and entered the premises.

“He could be seen placing the contents in bags before leaving.”

The footage showed Reid was wearing a camouflage jacket as well as having his face covered.

Police also followed footage of a silver car from Guardbridge to the BP garage at Bullionfield on the A90. Reid was seen getting out of the car wearing the same clothing.

Reid’s home and car was later searched with officers finding a crowbar, screwdriver, head torch as well as various items of jewellery which was identified as some stolen from the shop.

Officers noted some of the jewellery had been broken down to a state which inferred Reid had intentions to send parts away to have the gold valued.

The court heard Reid had been selling items on eBay and officers later found a huge stash of stolen jewellery in a storage unit.

Although most of the jewellery was recovered, around £8,000 worth is still missing.

Reid, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to breaking into the shop on Old St Andrews Road on July 28 and stealing jewellery and various antique items.

Defence solicitor Mike Short said that Reid’s wife, who he met after his release from prison, was divorcing him and carried out the raid because of the difficulties he was facing in the economic climate.

Mr Short said: “Because of this he has lost his family, lost the business. That was always going to go.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Reid for 36 months.