Dundee thief chased by man in boxer shorts after being caught stealing haul of items

A thief was chased by a man wearing only boxer shorts after being caught red-handed.

Steven Boyd, of the Lily Walker Centre, thought he was stealing items from his uncle’s house when he made off with a number of electrical items, CDs, clothing and sports equipment on July 24 on Annan Terrace.

He told police: “I didn’t go in the house he just seen me outside. It’s not a crime if you don’t go in.”

The victim gave chase to Boyd, 30, wearing only boxers and managed to retrieve most of his belongings.

Remanding him until next month for reports, Sheriff James MacDonald said: “This is a high value theft from a domestic dwelling.”