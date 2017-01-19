A thief has admitted robbing his school friend’s dad of £340 in his own home.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Scott Hunter, 39, robbed Thomas McKenzie, 64, as he offered him a helping hand.

Moments earlier, Mr McKenzie had lent his SIM card to Hunter, who was friends with his daughter Lisa McKenzie at the time of the offence.

The pair had bumped into each other on August 29 last year and Hunter asked Mr McKenzie to pass a message on to Lisa that his phone had been cut off.

Mr McKenzie lent Hunter his SIM card to contact her but he walked off and failed to return 10 minutes later so Mr McKenzie returned to his Alexander Street home.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Thomson said: “Forty minutes later the accused appeared at the complainer’s door. The accused sat in a chair and the complainer had his phone and wallet sat on a coffee table. The complainer went to the toilet and when he came back he noticed his wallet was on the other side of the coffee table.”

Mr McKenzie picked up his wallet and told Hunter he was going to the pub and began to walk Hunter out, towards the front door. As he did so Hunter grabbed Mr McKenzie by the body and used one arm to restrain him.

The fiscal said: “He then pushed the complainer into the bedroom holding him down and searching his jeans.

“One arm was around his body and the other took his wallet and the money from his pocket. Both continued to struggle and they both fell over a rug. The complainer shouted to have his wallet back and the accused threw it at him then left the apartment.”

Mr McKenzie looked inside his wallet and the money was gone.

He was “shaking with rage” but had no SIM card to phone police as Hunter still had it, so walked to a nearby pub.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said: “He has known Miss McKenzie since school and is utterly ashamed.”

Hunter, a prisoner of Perth, admitted assaulting Thomas McKenzie by seizing him by the body and pushing him, and thereafter robbing him of a wallet containing £340. He further admitted forcing open a lockfast white transit van and stealing a Stanley knife, multi tool and lock knife, at Balgay Gardens, on October 10 last year.

He was jailed for 16 months for the assault and robbery charge and 31 weeks in prison to run consecutively for the theft of a vehicle.