Dundee theatre group prepares to go online after cancellation of Edinburgh Festival Fringe

A Dundee theatre group is getting ready to perform its upcoming show online from the safety of their own homes.

Room 29 Theatre had been looking forward to performing once again at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, but the world-renowned festival has since been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the theatre company was determined not to let this get them down, and will now be staging ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ online next month.

© Iain Leggat

The entire show will be auditioned, cast, rehearsed and performed digitally from cast members’ own homes.

Ailsa Mackintosh, the show’s producer, said: “After everyone’s theatre plans were cancelled for the summer, I am excited to be part of a company that is trying to provide some light in these ever-changing times.

“The ongoing restrictions on live theatre mean that we have had to look to new ways of delivering fun performances to our audiences.

“We are therefore excited to announce our upcoming digital production and are looking forward to bringing together our cast virtually for everyone to enjoy online.

“Although we still do not know when theatres will reopen we hope that people can enjoy our show from the safety and comfort of their own homes.”

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ is the longest running off-Broadway revue in history, and looks at the truths and myths of relationships.

Act one explores the journey from dating to marriage, while act two looks at the agonies and triumphs of in-laws, newborns and trips in the family car.

Neil Lavin, resident director at Room 29 Theatre, also said: “Given the ongoing development of the current coronavirus pandemic, we are all too familiar with the devastating impact this has had on the theatre community, both locally in Edinburgh and nationally across the UK.

“In light of the cancellation of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and countless other amateur productions across the country, we are delighted to be providing an opportunity for amateur thespians to remain involved in creating a production across the summer period.

“While the landscape will be totally different to anything we have faced before, we hope this project brings some joy not only to those involved in creating it, but also to theatre-goers who will be missing the industry during this difficult time.”

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ will be streamed online at 7.30pm on Friday, July 31 and will remain available online for 24 hours at www.room29.co.uk

Access to the stream will be by a ticketed link, with a minimum donation of £5.

Afterwards Room 29 Theatre will be looking to perform ‘First Date’ at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2021, in Paradise in Augustines on George IV Bridge.