Dundee thank ‘high majority’ of staff who have accepted wage cuts amid financial strain

Dundee have thanked the “high majority” of players and staff who have accepted wage cuts amid the growing financial strain of the coronavirus shutdown.

After admitting a £500,000 loss almost a month ago, the Dark Blues have been in discussions with players and staff over wage cuts totalling around 30%.

Today the club said the majority of staff involved have accepted the reduction in wages, though did not give a definitive number.

It is understood striker Kane Hemmings is the only member of the first-team playing squad yet to agree to take a wage cut despite the threat of his Dens Park deal being ripped up.

The club statement read: “Two weeks ago we opened dialogue with a number of players and staff regarding wage deductions to support the club in these unprecedented times.

“We are delighted to say that a high majority of those who entered this process have taken the decision to help safeguard the future of the club.

“The commitment from these players and members of the coaching staff is hugely appreciated.

“In other areas of the business, the staff consultation period is in its early stages.

“The conclusion of the players and football staff consultation as well as the ongoing support of the fans has helped set the stage for the next steps.

“Nonetheless, these are difficult conversations and any decisions being made are with the long term future of the club in mind.”