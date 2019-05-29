Dundee Tesco store donates 100,000+ meals to local charities and community groups

A Tesco store has donated more than 100,000 meals to local charities and community groups.

The Tesco Extra on the Kingsway is one of 11 stores across the UK to have donated 100,000 meals of surplus food.

Food from the store has helped support a number of local causes, including the Soul Garden Community Kitchen.

Sean Gardiner, from Soul Garden, said: “The food we receive from Tesco helps us to cook a three-course meal for people in the community who need it most.

“Thank you very much to both FareShare and Tesco – without the extra help, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do at Soul Garden.”

Alex Brown, head of community at Tesco, said: “We have rolled out the scheme to all of our 2,600-plus stores and the fact that our Dundee Extra store on Kingsway has now donated 112,003 meals-worth of food shows the difference the scheme can make.”