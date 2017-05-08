Tesco has been accused of using misleading labels to trick shoppers in its Kingsway branch.

A photo on Twitter shows the yellow labels usually reserved for special offers being placed in front of regular-priced items.

Hey @Tesco why have you started putting yellow bits on price stickers of things that aren't actually on offer? Just to confuse us or? pic.twitter.com/xGRfz881gw — Christina✌ (@csharples_) May 4, 2017

Christina, who posted the photo, wrote: “Hey Tesco, why have you started putting yellow bits on price stickers of things that aren’t actually on offer? Just to confuse us or?”

Another Twitter user, James Emblow, accused Tesco of trickery over its labelling in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

He added: “Like most of your customers I am conditioned to be drawn to yellow labels for deals. I don’t believe this is accidental.

“It’s blatantly a tactic to trick customers. It was only annoying because it fooled me twice.”

This has been denied by Tesco, who have put their extra use down to an honest mistake.

In a statement, the supermarket giant said the two stores had a shortage of standard labels, meaning they used yellow instead of white.

A spokesman said: “Colleagues in our Aylesbury Extra and Dundee Kingsway stores have mistakenly used the wrong labels.”