Dundee tennis volunteer up for national award

A tennis volunteer from Dundee has been shortlisted for a national award.

Hannah Lord, from the West End Tennis Club, has been shortlisted for the Volunteer of the Year Award at the Tennis Scotland Awards, 2019.

She was nominated for her work trying to improve the game for other club members, including her efforts to see the court re-surfaced and a new pathway to make access for those in wheelchairs easier.

The awards recognise the achievements, work and dedication of both individuals, teams and clubs as well as tournaments, and programmes over the last year.

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, said: “The Tennis Scotland Awards give us the chance to recognise the incredible achievements of individuals, clubs, teams, tournaments and programmes across the country.

“They are the driving force behind our sport and it’s important that we take the time to acknowledge their contributions to tennis in Scotland.

“All should be very proud of their achievement in being shortlisted for an award and we look forward to announcing the winners in the next few weeks.”