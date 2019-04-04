Dundee tennis club plans upgrade

A Dundee tennis club may soon be given an upgrade after the owners lodged plans with the council.

Members of Forthill Community Sports Hub in Broughty Ferry want to resurface courts four, five and six.

They also want to install 12 floodlights at a height of 6.7 metres.

In addition, it is proposed to remove an existing chain link fence and replace it with a three-metre high security chain link fence.

The club, based on Fintry Place, hopes the work will significantly improve the facility’s offering.