Dundee tenants group say bin chutes at city multis must close due to deliberate fires

A Dundee tenants group has backed plans to close bin chutes in Dundee’s multis despite fears among some residents.

Dundee Federation of Tenants Associations (DFTA) say they are supporting the move, due to be rolled out at Burnside Court in Lochee next week, in a bid to improve fire safety.

Robert Law, acting chair of the DFTA, said the changes will mean tenants are safer and homes are more attractive.

He said: “I have seen personally that bin chutes are unfortunately sometimes subject to deliberate fires which represents a real risk.

“We have been kept fully updated on this policy.

“We are very much in support of these measures which improve fire safety for our tenants and we are dedicated to working with the council to help make tenants homes as safe as possible”

Mr Law added: “New fire safety and internal doors, communal area painting and the bin chute closures are all part of an ambitious program of improvement works planned for all the 11 multi-storey properties in Dundee that will lead to safer and more attractive homes.”

‘Intolerable misery’

Last week Dundee Pensioners’ Forum blasted the plans and said they will lead to “intolerable misery” for many.

Their call for the plans to be postponed was backed by Tulloch Court resident and member of the Bottom of the Hill Tenants group, Gill Webster.

Gill is confined to a wheelchair and claims it will be impossible for her to get her rubbish down to the ground floor from her 11th storey flat.

Recycling plans will be monitored

However, Mr Law said that DFTA will work with the council to monitor plans for recycling.

He said: “We are in support of all tenants having access to recycling facilities. I stay in a multi-storey property, and I approached the council about providing recycling facilities here and they listened and provided them.

“We continue to work with the council officers to monitor that these and the new recycling facilities will be collected frequently enough.”

He added: “We are working with council staff to ensure that all tenants who need extra support with putting their bins out receive it, as well as using this opportunity to put in place any other help they may need.”

He invited all council tenants to get in touch and give their views on this.

“Our AGM is on August 10 at 7pm. Tenants can join us online, via computer or phone, and we really need tenants to attend this as well as more people to get involved with our work.”

The group can be contacted on 01382 305 718 or at dfta@number10.org

Burnside Court pilot

The bin chutes will close in Burnside Court on August 16 as part of a trial pilot scheme.

This will be followed at a later date by the closure of the chutes at the council’s remaining 10 multi-storey blocks of flats.

Dundee City Council has previously said the bin chutes are dated and no longer suit modern recycling and waste disposal needs.