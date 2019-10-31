Dundee tenant forced out of property due to leaking ceiling

A resident has hit out at the length of time it has taken the council to deal with a leaking ceiling at her property.

Chloe McMullan, 21, has had to contend with her bathroom roof slowly caving in following a leak from the upstairs flat which began three months ago.

The problem has now got so bad she has had to leave her property.

Chloe said: “I have been staying with my sister for the past six weeks or so.

“The leak has become so bad that I can’t use the bathroom or the shower because it is so cold.

“It won’t be long before the neighbours are coming through the roof.”

Chloe admits the stress of the situation is starting to take its toll.

She has suffered asthma and has been getting bad colds and a raspy voice because of the leak.

She added: “The council should have repaired it when the leak first started.”

Chloe’s brother Declan also expressed his disappointment with how the damage has been dealt with by the council.

He said: “It started off as a small bubble and it has grown to this size in just three months.

“We have contacted the council and they kept telling us someone would come out and fix it, but it hasn’t happened yet. We have been told that the council only has two repair officers working for it at the moment and I understand there are other houses to deal with, but I am unhappy with it.”

Declan is also concerned about the potential impact the leak could have on his sister’s health.

The 19-year-old added: “It’s getting worse and you can actually see the floorboards from the flat above.

“It’s a health hazard because my sister has really bad asthma and I think it has started to have an affect on her.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We would encourage the tenant to contact us directly in order to resolve any repairs issues.”