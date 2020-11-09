Dundee teens to lead national campaign to stamp out sexual abuse and violence against young girls

Teenage girls in Dundee will be part of a pilot campaign aimed at stamping out sexual harassment and violence against their peers across the country.

The campaign will be piloted in city schools as early as next summer before being rolled out nationwide.

It is hoped that around 10 girls aged 16 to 18 will be in a position to start meeting virtually by the end of this month.

The project is the result of a recent survey carried out in Scottish schools showing that young girls regularly experience sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

The survey revealed that teenage girls are subjected to physical, sexual and psychological violence including domestic abuse, rape, incest and child sexual abuse.

Sexual exploitation including prostitution, pornography and trafficking, dowry-related violence, forced marriage and so called honour-based violence were also found to be prevalent.

Now a new project based on these findings – Young Women Know – has been launched in the city and has been enlisting teens to look at ways of tackling peer sexual abuse and promote healthy relationships.

Dundee City Council, NSPCC Scotland, and the national branch of the Young Women’s Movement are working together to create the campaign to help young woman and girls recognise when they are being exploited and abused in a relationship.

The resources for the campaign will be designed and created by young women, and the partnership is currently recruiting 16 to 18-year-olds from across the city to form this group.

Sarah Anderson, chairwoman of the city advisory group, said the project was unique in that it would be led by the young women and teenage girls who were most likely to be victimised.

© Mhairi Edwards

She said: “We want young women themselves to lead the way on this to create a campaign that allows their peers to understand what a healthy relationship is and to help them also understand about consent.

“Many adults probably don’t understand fully what many young women and girls face and we need our young women to lead the way on this.”

The survey found young people were most likely to turn to the internet or their friends for advice on sex and relationships.

It also revealed half of students and teaching staff surveyed said the current curriculum did not adequately cover the issue of consent.

Sarah said there was no shying away from the problems experienced, but said it was a difficult subject for many to openly talk about.

“It is not something that girls in schools are readily coming forward to speak about,” she added.

“We are hoping that our key message will let girls know what a healthy relationship is like and that they have the power to say what their boundaries in a relationships are.”

Sarah said she hoped the girls selected could have their first discussion by the end of the month and would then spend six months shaping the campaign.

At the end of that time it will be piloted in city schools before then being rolled out nationally.

“There is no timescale yet for the national roll out but we hope that it will be a campaign that will be of benefit to young women ad young men, professionals, parents and other adults.”

Elena Soper was part of the YWCA’s Young Women Lead committee which produced the report on sexual harassment in schools.

She said: “It is so important that we raise awareness that this is happening, and then look at how we can deal with it and help young people understand what a healthy relationship is and what is unacceptable.

“I believe the best way we can do this is to have young women and girls design a campaign themselves to get the message out there.”