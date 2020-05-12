Dundee teens take part in worldwide Coronavirus Time Capsule project

A Dundee theatre company has stepped up to provide a way for bored and unhappy teens to stay active and motivated throughout lockdown.

Hidden Route, which specialises in working with those between the ages of 14 and 26, have set students a series of tasks to undertake while socially distancing.

The open-ended tasks allow young people to express their experiences of lockdown in a creative way, such as through a song, dance or dramatic performance.

The pieces created by the Dundee students will be added to a worldwide time capsule, which is being created by a group in London.

The Coronavirus Time Capsule will include submissions sent in by teenagers in many countries, such as the UK, Brazil, Kenya, Australia, Croatia, the Netherlands and the USA.

Gemma Nicol, an artistic co-director at Hidden Route, said: “Through the time capsule project we are interested in seeing how we can create a space for young people to support each other and react to what is happening in the world.

“The tasks are quite vague, this week’s task was about home life.”

The student’s responses to their challenges have impressed Gemma and her fellow director, Lisa Williamson, with a range of pieces, including stop motion videos and animated shorts, being submitted.

Lisa said: “I think it’s good for young people to still have something to work towards and a purpose for their creativity.

“As soon as we came to them with the time capsule project they engaged straight away.

“It’s a creative way for them to document things, they’re doing their videos and getting really into them.

“It seems like they really enjoy having something to work towards.”

The new challenges submitted by the pair have proven popular with the young actors and actresses.

Katie Close, 15, said: “I’ve really enjoyed getting to try new things and acting in a way that I haven’t before.

“I’ve had to come up with new ways to do things.”

Connor Hepburn, a 16-year-old actor, said: “For me personally, it’s a chance to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Pheonix Gibb, 16, added: “We’re all feeling the same in lockdown, and it’s just something to do.”

His sister, 18-year-old Andromeda, has also been enjoying the project, saying: “It’s a good way to keep active and it’s been a blast.

“I’ve got my mum and dad involved with filming as well.”

To find out more, visit the Hidden Route website.