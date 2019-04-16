Dundee teen’s song to be first single released by the National Theatre of Scotland

Most 17-year-olds can only dream of having one of their original songs released as a single for the world to hear.

But for Kayleigh Shields, that dream has become a reality.

The Stobswell teen’s song Remember Us is the first single released by the National Theatre of Scotland.

It originally featured in the company’s Futureproof project in last year, which marked Scotland’s Year of Young People.

Remember Us tells the tale of the emotional bonds that connect people together.

Kayleigh said: “I really wanted to tell the story of how certain people can mean so much to you after such a short space of time.”

Kayleigh, who studies art at Dundee and Angus College, says the opportunity she’s had has seriously made her consider a career in music.

She added: “I’m currently focusing on writing songs.

“When my college course breaks off for summer I’m hoping to get into a studio to record and get some things produced.”

Kayleigh’s interest in music developed from writing poetry, which she said helped her cope with bullying in school when she was younger.

She said: “I used poetry as a way to help me deal with being bullied in school, which naturally progressed into songwriting.

“I hope to show other people who are experiencing something similar what can happen if you focus on the positives.”

Kayleigh said she has her mum to thank for her recent success.

It was her mum’s encouragement that made her get involved with the Futureproof project originally.

She said: “I owe a lot to my mum. She supported me and without her I wouldn’t have released a single.”

Kayleigh said she would encourage anyone who was unsure of getting involved in organisations like Futureproof to go for it, as it could offer a huge opportunity.

As part of the project, young people from Dundee created the film Radial, which was recently broadcast on BBC Scotland.

“Getting involved in this project was the best decision of my life,” she added.

Remember Us is available now on iTunes and Spotify.