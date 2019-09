Two teens have denied making abusive remarks and acting aggressively.

Angus Robertson, 18, and 19-year-old Iain Reid allegedly shouted, swore and made offensive remarks towards Sean Kindlen and Dean Mitchell on Old Hawkhill.

They allegedly struck a food container held by Mr Kindlen causing it to fall.

Robertson, of Larch Street, and Reid, of Daniel Terrace, had a trial fixed for January 3 with an intermediate diet on December 12.