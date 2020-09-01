Dundee teen’s dream comes true as she secures football scholarship at American college

A football-mad teen has taken her shot at glory by securing a much sought-after scholarship with an American college.

Deon Cruickshank, 15, learned she would have the chance to pursue her sporting dreams next year at a location still to be determined

The Craigie High pupil has already starred at centre back for Scotland at under-15 level and plays her weekly football with Dryburgh Athletic.

Last night the Stobswell teen, who delivers the Tele locally, said she was still coming to terms with the news.

She said: “I’m just really happy, there’s so much joy just now.

“Ever since I can remember I wanted to go to America to play football.”

The Dundee Utd fan, whose favourite Tangerine is forward Paul McMullan, is now weighing up where she would like to go in the US.

She added: “I’ve told my friends and my coach at Dryburgh, he was just so happy for me, that someone at the club was going onto bigger and better things.

“I have family in California, so it would be nice to be close to them.”

© Cheryl Hamilton

In pursuing the sport at a more senior level, Deon hopes to follow in the footsteps of her idol – women’s football star Erin Cuthbert, who plays for Chelsea FC and Scotland.

The scholarship, which will be partly funded by her family, will last four years.

College sports in America are fervently supported and, in many parts of the country, have just as much cultural importance as their professional counterparts.

Deone’s mum, Cheryl, said the family were “over the moon” when they found out they had been successful.

She said: “We inquired with an agency online and they looked into her background, the fact that she had played for Scotland, and spoke to coaches.

“It’s been good news for her, she was out for a year injured until quite recently and then Covid-19 happened not long after she came back.

“We’re really excited for her, it’s all she’s ever wanted to do. Obviously we are a bit nervous as she’ll be 16 and a half when she goes over and it’s four years, but it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for some of the college fees that will be needed in order for Deon to pursue her dream.

Click here for further details, including how to donate.