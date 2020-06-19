Dundee teen Sarah sews scrubs bags for NHS staff to show appreciation for their hard work

A Dundee teenager is helping keep frontline NHS workers safe by sewing scrub bags during lockdown.

Sarah Elliot, 15, from Broughty Ferry said she was determined to help during the Covid-19 crisis, and immediately set about making bags for dentists and GPs across Tayside.

From her home sewing machine, Sarah has managed to make 40 bags so far.

Sarah, who attends Dundee High School, said: “I wanted to see if I could do anything to help, especially when the NHS is working so hard for everyone right now.

“My dad is a doctor and my mum is a dentist so they have been able to give out the bags to their colleagues.

“I have also sent some to my auntie and uncle who in the NHS as well.

“I am really proud of my achievement, and it is a useful new skill I have learned as well.

“It has been really enjoyable.”

As well as helping out hardworking NHS staff, Sarah’s efforts will also go some way to completing the volunteering section of her silver Duke of Edinburgh award.

Her original volunteering project ended up being cancelled because of the outbreak.

Her dad Niall said scrub bags were an important way of making sure frontline staff stay safe during the pandemic.

He said: “Her mum works as a public dentist and they use scrubs on a daily basis, and that’s how Sarah was able to pick up the opportunity to contribute in her own little way.

“The bags have been going to public dentists which didn’t close during lockdown, including Springland Dental in Arbroath, Kings Cross Hospital in Dundee and Broxden Dental Hospital in Perth.

© DC Thomson

“Dentists and nurses across all three units have received Sarah’s scrub bags, as well as some GPs in Perth – and I have been able to use one myself.

“The bags make a huge difference to the cleaning process because you need to make sure everything is clean and safe.

“You get changed at work and put the scrubs in the bag to take home and wash to stop the virus spreading, and it reduces the risk to healthcare workers.

“She has really enjoyed it and she has learned a new skill along the way.”