Dundee teenager who guzzled 10 cans of beer and tried to drive is banned

A teenager who guzzled 10 cans of beer before being stopped in his car has been fined and banned at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Samuel White, 18, collided with another vehicle in a car park on Blaikies Mews on July 27.

He tested 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 microgrammes.

In response to being cautioned and charged, White replied: “I am sorry.”

Residents awoke at 2am on the day in question to hear a loud bang caused by White’s collision.

White, whose address was given as Holdings Barns, Claverhouse, appeared before Sheriff Alastair Brown for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

David Duncan, defending, said it was after speaking to social workers that he recognised the seriousness of the offence.

He said: “He recognises the court will view the matter seriously but in my submission there is an alternative to custody available.”

Before fining White £500 and disqualifying him from driving for 12 months, Sheriff Brown said: “If you drink that amount then who knows what you will do and who knows what will happen to you.

“You then get into a car, fortunately you were so drunk you weren’t able to do very much with it, with the exception of colliding with something.

“Fortunately you did not cause anybody injury but you quite easily could have done.”