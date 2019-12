A trial has been fixed for a teenager accused of behaving abusively.

Sean Hunter, of Deveron Terrace, is alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on Blackness Road on November 16.

Prosecutors allege that the 19-year-old shouted, swore and made threats during the incident.

Hunter pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fixed a trial date for February.