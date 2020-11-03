Dundee teen recognised for political activism and campaigning for human rights

A Dundee teenager has been recognised for her political activism and efforts in campaigning for human rights.

Revati Campbell, from Menzieshill, was recognised by the Scottish branch of the Young Women’s Movement, a global organisation, on in its 30 under 30 list.

The 19-year-old was chosen for inspiring others for her work representing Dundee West at the Scottish Youth Parliament and sitting on one of the first minister’s advisory councils.

Revati, who went to Harris Academy, said: “Currently I am convener of the Scottish Youth Parliament’s equalities and human rights committee and I also sit on the first minister’s advisory council on issues around women and girls.

“A lot of people get involved in the youth parliament because they are interested in Brexit or climate change, but I was just born into it.

“I come from quite a big activist family because my mum is involved in activism so I was raised in that environment.

“My family also comes from various different minority groups, I am a woman of colour, I have physical disabilities and my mum is a lesbian so I was raised by same-sex parents, so equalities is a passion of mine.”

Revati, who has just started studying law at Glasgow University, added: “The YWCA gets thousands of nominations to showcase the work all these amazing young women are doing so it is fantastic to be on the list.

“Reading through the 30 under 30 list, I am so proud to be named on the same list as these women.

“I have also done a lot of work with the YWCA so it is amazing to be recognised like this.

“A lot of time equalities politics are very general and take a big umbrella approach to not exclude anyone but that can erase certain issues and people’s experiences so we need to be able to name specific things rather than getting lost in the noise.

“Women in power are easily silenced by being undermined and that is exacerbated when you are a young woman.

“I want to see young women speaking up because we have the brains and the skills to talk about the issues we are passionate about.”

Dr Patrycja Kupiec, chief executive of YWCA Scotland, said: “2020 has not been an easy year for any of us.

“Among all tragedy, injustice and trauma we have experienced collectively and globally, we have also witnessed some amazing young people-led activism, which gave us hope that we can build back better, together.

“30 under 30 is celebrating achievements of young women across Scotland to further fuel this spark of hope.

“From artists to activists, Scotland has so much to be proud of.”