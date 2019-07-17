Dundee teenager in court over girl who ‘took drugs’ at TRNSMT

A teenager has appeared in court charged with drug offences following the weekend’s TRNSMT music festival.

Josh Alexander, 19, from Dundee, was arrested on Monday and appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court yesterday.

Alexander made no plea to four charges, two of supplying controlled drugs to others and two of possession of drugs.

The case was continued for prosecutors to investigate further and he was released on bail.

No date has been set for his next appearance in court.

On Monday, the Tele reported that a 16-year-old girl from Dundee became ill after taking drugs at TRNSMT on Glasgow Green on Friday.

She was saved by medics on site before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for further treatment.

Her mum said: “The medical attention she received at the festival saved her life.”