‘A senseless unprovoked attack’: Dundee teenager hospitalised following assault by five men

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted in Dundee.

A 17-year-old man was walking west along the fence line of a grassy area between Arran Drive and Charleston Drive, between 9am and 10am on Sunday March 28.

A red Seat car which was being driven on Arran Drive stopped and five males got out of the vehicle and assaulted the teenager.

He was left with an injury to his hand and shoulder which required hospital treatment.

The suspects are all described as men, aged between 18 and 21 years old.

Constable Claire Gorman from Lochee Police Station said: “This was a senseless unprovoked attack which has left the teenager injured as a result.

“Nothing was said between the victim and the suspects who are believed to have left the area along Arran Drive in the vehicle.

“We’re eager to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, or who saw the red Seat vehicle in the Charleston area of Dundee on Sunday morning, to come forward and assist with our inquiries.”

A number of residents living on Charleston Drive were shocked by the incident.

Michael Niven, 25, said: “The time of this incident has taken me by surprise.

“That stretch of road is quite busy and it’s pretty brazen to have attacked someone in broad daylight.”

One woman who had lived in the area for over 40-years said she was “concerned” by the events over the weekend.

She added: “I’m shocked we never heard anything at the time.

“I’m concerned about hearing something like this happening so close to home.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1027 of March 28.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.