Dundee teenager goes missing as police appeal for help in search

Police have issued an appeal after a teenage boy has been missing since midday today.

Offices are currently looking for assistance in tracing Ryan Morris, 15, who was last seen in the area of Chalkhill Court in Whitfield.

Ryan is described as white, around 5ft 7in, of slim build with dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black trainers green army shirt and green jeans.

Anyone who has seen Ryan or has any further information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1760.