Dundee teenager diagnosed with breast cancer aged 17 thought she was going to die

In April this year, 17-year-old Shannon Fox was given a devastating diagnosis – she had an aggressive form of breast cancer.

This was despite the soon-to-be 18 year old initially being told she was “too young” to have the disease.

But now, six months later, the hairdressing apprentice from Mid Craigie has been given the all-clear by medics.

Shannon now wants to ensure others her age are more vigilant to early signs of the disease.

She said: “When I got the diagnosis my first thought was that I was going to die.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was only 17 and I had just been told I had breast cancer.

“Even the doctors had initially told me I was too young to have it.

“I was very worried. I had no idea what was going to happen and I had a very frightening few weeks waiting for the results of a biopsy and scans.”

Half a year of gruelling chemotherapy ensued, before doctors gave her the news that the disease was at bay.

She said: “I’ve been told I am clear of cancer.

“I still have to have radiotherapy to make sure it doesn’t come back but getting the all clear was the best news ever.

“Now I want to tell everyone, especially those as young as I was, to make sure they check their breasts regularly and to go to the doctor if they are worried.

“If I had waited any longer or not been treated when I was, I know I could have died.

“I want to tell my story to raise awareness for some young girls or older women who wouldn’t think to check themselves regularly.”

Shannon said she first discovered a lump in her breast just before the new year.

She said: “It wasn’t painful and initially I didn’t think too much about it.

“I was getting told that because I was so young it would be very unlikely this could be cancer.

“The doctors told me that it was probably just fatty tissue, that my body was still growing and changing and that it would likely be nothing to worry about.”

However, the lump continued to grow and Shannon went back to the doctor. This led to her having scans and a biopsy in March.

“On April 9 I was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. The cancer was so aggressive that it had changed from stage one to stage two within a matter of weeks,” she added.

“I was told that without treatment it could have progressed to stage three or even four very quickly.”

Shannon said when she started chemotherapy treatment her tumour measured 19mm.

Six rounds of chemo shrunk the tumour to almost nothing, then two weeks ago she underwent surgery to remove what was left.

Earlier this week she received the incredible news she is clear of cancer – and now wants to share her story to raise awareness.

She said: “I had to endure months of treatment which has changed me so much – all the meetings I had to go through, all the good and bad days.

“I’ve not been at work for more than six months, but I’m hoping to get back to my apprenticeship at the end of January, once the radiotherapy is finished.”

Shannon added: “I couldn’t be more grateful for all the support I’ve had from the family and friends who have helped me through everything.

“I managed to beat it and I’m now cancer free.

“I walked out of the hospital with a smile on my face.

“I know how lucky I was and now I want to get the message out that no matter how small a lump is get it checked out.”

Be sure to make regular checks

CoppaFeel! is a breast cancer awareness charity that promotes early detection of breast cancer by urging woman under 30 to regularly check themselves.

A spokeswoman said: “We advise people to check in whatever way feels comfortable for them and believe that boob checking should be a monthly habit, so that any unusual changes can be noticed quickly.

“By checking on a regular basis, you will also build confidence of knowing what is normal for you each month.”

The charity also recommends coppin’ a feel and taking a look during your checks. This is because many of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer are changes you would only notice by looking at the appearance of your boobs.

For information on the signs and symptoms to be aware of, please visit coppafeel.org/your-boobs/