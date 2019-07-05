Dundee teenager caught by police with £700 haul of cannabis

A teenager was caught with more than £700 worth of cannabis after a police raid on his home.

Liam Strachan, of Finedon Terrace, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug on the same street on March 5.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police searched the 19-year-old’s home and found three glass jars containing cannabis totalling 71.7g with an estimated street value of £717. Solictor Kevin Hampton said Strachan and his friends “pooled their resources” to socially supply the drug.

He said: “It’s a familiar tale and he appreciates that’s being concerned in the supply.”

Strachan was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.